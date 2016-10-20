Shark victim's horror injuries revealed in new TV show

Shark attack victim Mathew Lee and his partner, Suzy Garada. Photo from the Mathew Lee Official Support Facebook page. Photo contributed

THE terrible injuries suffered by Ballina man Mat Lee in a shark attack last year will be revealed in a new medical drama to be aired on Channel 7 in a few weeks.

The program will air never-before-seen footage of his treatment in hospital and life-saving surgery.

Paramedics work on a 32 year old Ballina man who was attacked by a shark at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina on Thursday morning. Cathy Adams

Viewers will hear the doctors talk in detail about the treatment which saved Mr Lee's life and watch as surgeons perform the delicate operation to save his legs.

A camera crew were on the scene from the moment the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter arrived at the Gold Coast University Hospital with Mr Lee, and followed his journey to rehabilitation, with Mr Lee talking about the incident and his recovery.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW

As doctors assessed the shocking injuries made by the "powerful creature", it's clear they were amazed that he survived.

"It would not have taken very much more for those (the arteries) to have been badly injured," vascular surgeon Dr Will Butcher says on the TV show.

"And he would not have made it. I'm not sure he would have made it to the beach to be honest."

A scene from the new TV series Gold Coast Medical, crews were on scene when Mat Lee was brought into the Gold Coast University Hospital. Contributed

Mr Lee was surfing at Ballina's Lighthouse Beach in July when he was attacked by a great white shark.

He suffered lacerations to both legs, and paramedics worked on him at the scene before being airlifted to the hospital.

The Channel 7 program aims to highlight the lifesaving work the hospital and emergency crews provide every day.