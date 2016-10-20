26°
News

Shark victim's horror injuries revealed in new TV show

Cathy Adams
| 20th Oct 2016 4:15 PM
Shark attack victim Mathew Lee and his partner, Suzy Garada. Photo from the Mathew Lee Official Support Facebook page. Photo contributed
Shark attack victim Mathew Lee and his partner, Suzy Garada. Photo from the Mathew Lee Official Support Facebook page. Photo contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE terrible injuries suffered by Ballina man Mat Lee in a shark attack last year will be revealed in a new medical drama to be aired on Channel 7 in a few weeks.

The program will air never-before-seen footage of his treatment in hospital and life-saving surgery.

 

Paramedics work on a 32 year old Ballina man who was attacked by a shark at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina on Thursday morning.
Paramedics work on a 32 year old Ballina man who was attacked by a shark at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina on Thursday morning. Cathy Adams

Viewers will hear the doctors talk in detail about the treatment which saved Mr Lee's life and watch as surgeons perform the delicate operation to save his legs.

A camera crew were on the scene from the moment the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter arrived at the Gold Coast University Hospital with Mr Lee, and followed his journey to rehabilitation, with Mr Lee talking about the incident and his recovery.

  • WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW

As doctors assessed the shocking injuries made by the "powerful creature", it's clear they were amazed that he survived.

"It would not have taken very much more for those (the arteries) to have been badly injured," vascular surgeon Dr Will Butcher says on the TV show.

"And he would not have made it. I'm not sure he would have made it to the beach to be honest."

 

A scene from the new TV series Gold Coast Medical, crews were on scene when Mat Lee was brought into the Gold Coast University Hospital.
A scene from the new TV series Gold Coast Medical, crews were on scene when Mat Lee was brought into the Gold Coast University Hospital. Contributed

Mr Lee was surfing at Ballina's Lighthouse Beach in July when he was attacked by a great white shark.

He suffered lacerations to both legs, and paramedics worked on him at the scene before being airlifted to the hospital.

The Channel 7 program aims to highlight the lifesaving work the hospital and emergency crews provide every day.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  editors picks lighthouse beach mat lee shark attack westpac life save rescue helicopter

Shark victim's horror injuries revealed in new TV show

Shark victim's horror injuries revealed in new TV show

NEW television program shows how doctors performed a miracle to save the life of Ballina shark attack victim. WARNING: CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGE

School by school: Extra Gonski funding for Northern Rivers

Extra Gonski funding has been allocated to Northern Rivers schools.

The region will get an additional $6 million for our local schools

Shark nets: First meeting held to discuss six-month trial

A shark caught in nets. File photo.

Key stakeholders met in Ballina today

Top 5 in entertainment this week

An image from Brendan Shoebridge's film The Bentley Effect (2016).

The top 5 events on the Northern Rivers this week.

Local Partners

Council to cut Lismore hospital parking costs

COULD this be the solution that hospital workers have been asking for?

Rescue group there when needed in troubled waters

RESCUE TEAM: Acting unit commander Kira Hartland, front, with the team from Marine Rescue Evans Head.

A motor boat lost power out at sea and the Marine Rescue boat is tow

Top 5 in entertainment this week

An image from Brendan Shoebridge's film The Bentley Effect (2016).

The top 5 events on the Northern Rivers this week.

Unforgettable Nat 'King' Cole with Dorian Mode

FULL VOICE: Dorian Mode performing the Nat 'King' Cole Tribute Show.

Tribute show by Dorian Mode comes to Lismore

Music at Main Arm School

ON STAGE: Lou Bradley.

School hosts local talent for an evening of live music

Top 5 in entertainment this week

Top 5 in entertainment this week

THE top 5 events on the Northern Rivers this week.

Unforgettable Nat 'King' Cole with Dorian Mode

FULL VOICE: Dorian Mode performing the Nat 'King' Cole Tribute Show.

Tribute show by Dorian Mode comes to Lismore

Music at Main Arm School

ON STAGE: Lou Bradley.

School hosts local talent for an evening of live music

This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

PERFORMING TONIGHT: Irish artist Eleanor McEvoy will perform at the Star Court Theatre, tonight at 8pm.

What's happening on the Northern Rivers this week?

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

Ciara felt "empowered" after losing her baby weight

Ciara

The 'I Bet' hitmaker was glad to drop the 60 pounds

Kim Kardashian West had tape tied around head in hold-up

Kim Kardashian West

"One of the gang kept telling her to shut up."

Great Investment or 1st Home Buy

1/37 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

3 2 1 Auction

This low maintenance neat and tidy property is set on a generous 540sqm level block in sought after Baywood Chase, Suffolk Park. Perfectly suited for the first...

INSPECTION CANCELLED!

62 Virtue Road, Eltham 2480

House 3 2 2 UNDER OFFER!

130 ACRES with VIEWS - GLORIOUS VIEWS! With dual access from both a quiet country lane & easy rear access from Bangalow Road - the choice is yours! Featuring...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

This is a Nice Place to Live !

75 Beech Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction

Situated in a lovely environment in Suffolk Park, this north facing home has a corner location on a large 828sqm, level block. The gardens are stunning and in...

Ocean Views, Immaculate Presentation

5 Napelle Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 Auction

This architect designed home presents a wonderful north east facing elevated position with views as far as the eye can see. Watch the whales play, sit back and...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

COMFORTABLE FAMILY HOME

26K Coomburra Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 $625,000

Elevated and capturing a northerly aspect is this well presented 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom residence. With an emphasis on comfort, ease of living and a child friendly...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Affordable Family Home

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Deceased Estate - Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Auction this...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the area's best and most tightly held addresses. Centrally located in Mullumbimby...

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home