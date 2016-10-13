22°
Shark attack victim speaks of ordeal: 'It was thrashing'

13th Oct 2016 8:46 AM Updated: 8:46 AM
Seneca Rus was attacked by a shark at Sharpes Beach near Ballina on Wednesday.
Seneca Rus was attacked by a shark at Sharpes Beach near Ballina on Wednesday.

THE victim of yesterday's shark attack has spoken to Channel Seven News about his ordeal.

The 25-year-old surfer from Brunswick Heads, Seneca Rus, told the news reporters the shark hit him when he was surfing at Sharpes Beach.

"It kind of came up from underneath," he said. "It hit my board and I fell off. It had another couple of goes, a couple of bumps, and then I got on my board in the whitewash, it was thrashing.

"Luckily it headed off and I just paddled in. I checked my leg and I could see there was a cut there. I was happy to be back on land.

"I got in the car and went to the hospital, my mate who I was surfing drove me.

"When I was in the water I kind of got hit in the head a bit, probably by the board or the shark.

"It took a chunk out of my leg. I got a tooth mark there where I got five stitches.

"There's a big bite mark on the tail of the shark and you can see where it took a big chunk."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina, seneca rus, shark, sharpes beach

