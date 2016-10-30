29°
News

'Shark sonar' trial announced by NSW Govt

Hamish Broome
| 30th Oct 2016 7:27 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN EXPERIMENTAL shark detection device will be trialled by the NSW Government as part of its $16 million strategy to stop shark attacks, Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair has announced this morning,

But the "Clever Buoy" technology, which uses sonar to detect sharks, will not be tested off the North Coast.

The new trial will take place north of Newcastle, near white shark hot spot Port Stephens, about 1km offshore from Hawks Nest.

The Clever Buoy was developed by ASX listed company Shark Mitigation Systems.

In a statement from Minister Blair, the technology is described as using "sonar and sophisticated software to detect the distinctive movement patterns made by sharks and transmit critical information to local beach authorities".

Mr Blair said the government would test the system's capability to detect white sharks in field conditions in collaboration with the University of Technology Sydney.

The test will use six underwater video cameras positioned next to the buoys to check the accuracy of their sonar readings, over a four week period.

The five hour battery life of the cameras means they will have to be replaced each day.

UTS Sydney marine biologist William Gladstone told the Sydney Morning Herald that Port Stephens area was a nursery ground for great whites and a "congregation site" for the predators.

"We're not getting in the water, We are going to deploy (the cameras) from a boat," he said.

The video cameras would ensure the animals detected by the buoys are sharks and not other big fish, or dolphins.

Professor Gladstone said the hope was the buoys could be deployed to cover a beach area completely with sonar, and send a message to lifeguards if a shark entered the area. 

This research collaboration follows a successful eight week trial in Bondi earlier this year.

Mr Blair said: "The information gathered from this research collaboration will help us understand this advancing technology for shark species, and how we can use it to give NSW beachgoers the best available protection".

"The way Clever Buoys are integrated into the NSW Shark Management Strategy will depend in part on the nature of the beach and conditions in each locality."

The Clever Buoy also has a radio receiver fitted to record information about any sharks nearby which have been previously tagged.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  sharks

'Shark sonar' trial announced by NSW Govt

'Shark sonar' trial announced by NSW Govt

JUST IN: NSW Government to trial sonar buoys to detect sharks off NSW beaches

How this Indian community will be empowered by coffee

Matt Brice on a previous trip to India.

Ballina man's new cafe providing job training and education

Charity golf day saves lives

Celebrating the $10,000 donation from the Local Government Charity Golf Day to Our Kids this week were (l-r) Nurse Unit Manager of Anaesthetics and Recovery Colleen Nicholls, Our Kids Fundraising Officer Rebekka Battista, Acting Director of Anaesthesia Dr Peter Lane, Michael Pontefract from the Charcoal Inn Charity Club and Anthony Magarry and Vicki Walker from Lismore City Council, both members of the golf day organising committee.

Local Government Charity Golf Day

Chris Hemsworth apologises for online post

SUPERHERO: Thor Ragnarok is an upcoming film featuring the Marvel Comics character Thor, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, and set to be released in October 2017.

The actor also manifested his support for the Standing Rock campaign

Local Partners

Car chases and ducks, all in a day's work at cafe

ANYONE who has travelled the Pacific Highway between Sydney and Brisbane would know of the Parkside Cafe at Woodburn.

Thriller film shot in Ballina, screening in Casino

Chris Blackburn is the writer of the Burns Point film shot in Ballina.

Movie made in our own backyard to screen at Casino.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from...

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

One of the most unusual things about the jaboticaba is the way it grows directly on the trunk and branches of the tree, covering it with shiny round fruit. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Brazilian tree grapes and take home stir fries some new offerings

Stunning orchids on show in Lismore tomorrow morning

ONE of the magical orchids in show at Lismore Central at this year's Northern Rivers Orchid Species Society annual show.

Nature's most exotic works of art on show

Jamie Oliver's plan to banish boring food

Jamie Oliver's plan to banish boring food

TV series inspires celebrity chef to go to university to get a degree in nutrition.

  • TV

  • 30th Oct 2016 8:00 AM

What's on the small screen this week

Sam Neill, Amy Wren and Max Irons star in the TV series Tutankhamun.

THE Block is in its final weeks while Seven debuts new medical doco.

Review: Slipknot's standout performance in Brisbane

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor during their set at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Slipknot, Lamb of God and In Hearts Wake in Brisbane

Chris Hemsworth apologises for online post

SUPERHERO: Thor Ragnarok is an upcoming film featuring the Marvel Comics character Thor, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, and set to be released in October 2017.

The actor also manifested his support for the Standing Rock campaign

Bob Dylan finally speaks about his Nobel win

Bob Dylan has finally broken his silence about Nobel win

Hacker who stole celebrity nude photos jailed

Jennifer Lawrence took a strong public stance after her iCloud account was hacked.

Ryan Collins stole photos from numerous famous women.

Phones down for Childish Gambino

Donald McKinley Glover is an American actor, writer, comedian and musician. As a recording artist, he usually performs under the stage name Childish Gambino. While as a disk jockey, he performs under the name mcDJ.

Is Donald Glover the most interesting artist coming to Falls?

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 10kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 3 5 Contact agent

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Stylish New Home In Convenient Position

3 Gahwang Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 2 $700,000 to...

Less than a year old this modern and very stylish home offers incredible value at this price! Set on a large 1013m2 block just one block from the shopping centre...

This is a Nice Place to Live !

75 Beech Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $820,000 ...

Situated in a lovely environment in Suffolk Park, this north facing home has a corner location on a large 828sqm, level block. The gardens are stunning and in...

&quot;...a little style &amp; sophistication...&quot;

1 - 3 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 1 $649,000

DESIGNER RENOVATION on a DOUBLE BLOCK in the HEART of the CLUNES VILLAGE! Fully renovated by the current owners who are sad to be leaving to go back to 'the big...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Level Vacant Land In Prime Ewingsdale Location

92 Plantation Drive, Ewingsdale 2481

Residential Land Open: Saturday 29th October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity ... $549,000 to...

Open: Saturday 29th October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity to build your dream home on just over 2 acres (8900m2) of level, vacant land in an...

Elevated, Private and Exclusive 40 Acres With Views To The Ocean

Myocum 2481

Residential Land If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland ... Please call Tara...

If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland where outlook is everything, this is one to not overlook…you could be anywhere! Offered...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!