Shark nets: First meeting held to discuss six-month trial

THE North Coast Shark Management Strategy Stakeholder Group met in Ballina today to discuss the first steps in the development of a six month trial of shark meshing nets on the North Coast.

Council, local businesses, surf lifesaving and other community groups attended the meeting, which was organised by the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI).

According to a statement released by the DPI this afternoon, the nets will be a "complementary measure to existing shark mitigation measures, which include SMART drumlines, aerial surveillance, drones and VR4G listening stations”.

"The NSW Government is committed to trialling new technologies, in order to keep beachgoers safe. Engagement and consultation with the local community will underscore the government's approach,” the DPI said.

"Other trials currently in place, such as SMART drumlines and aerial surveillance have produced exceptional outcomes.

"To date there have been 41 great white and five bull sharks tagged on SMART drumlines.

"Community engagement and consultation on the proposed trial will continue over the coming weeks to inform the local community on the process and most importantly, to hear their views.”