WATCH: Shark filmed swimming under surfers

AN AMERICAN adventurer has witnessed another close encounter with a shark along the Byron coast and managed to get footage of the incident yesterday at 1pm.

Derik Broshar, of Iowa, went up to The Pass in Byron Bay with a few friends when he noticed a shark come out from left of view and approach the twenty surfers.

He said he watched as the shark made its way directly towards them and people around him started to exclaim that they should alert the authorities.

"We were looking down at all the surfers having a good time, and we saw this shark," Mr Broshar said.

"It just slowly moves in towards the surfers and you can kinda of hear some people in the background say, 'We should warn them'.

"There are a few guys trying to whistle down but it was a little windy so you couldn't really hear us from that far up.

"It starts to turn back and as it turns back a surfer catches a wave right over it."

The shark was around the surfers for around a minute and a half and then left the area once the surfer went over it with its board.

Mr Broshar said they were not able to identify the shark but did hear later that surfers started exiting the water after having seen it swim near them.

Mr Broshar said that he had planned to do a little bit of surfing as he is from the mid-west in the States, and had never done it before.

He said he would still consider doing it but just ensure he chose the right time and place.