Shark attack: What's next for the Ballina surf club?

THE president of the Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club has said this morning's shark attack on one of their members had come at a difficult time.

Plans for the controversial eco shark barrier project have recently been abandoned, but despite that, the club had looked to be improving member numbers and moving forward after a spate of shark attacks last year.

A 17-year-old boy was attacked by a shark at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina, this morning. Marc Stapelberg

Surf Club president Craig Nowlan said the club was "very concerned about the welfare of all of our members".

"We just hope that everything's okay from his point of view," he said.

"We look forward to working with the relevant agencies to make sure that the beaches are safe at the present time and we will now be looking to the DPI to what other measures we can install to make sure Lighthouse Beach is a safe beach.

"We were hopeful of the fact that last year might have been a blip on the radar and that we would get back to normal circumstances but obviously that's not the case, as it's shown from today.

"So what we'll do is reassess our protocols and make sure that conditions are safe before any member of the club or the public goes in the water.

"We've had our first weekend of the season … numbers are still looking good and we hope our membership stays strong."