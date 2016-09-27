Shark attack victim in 'stable' condition

Cooper Allen, 17, was attacked by a shark at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina, yesterday. Photo: Facebook

COOPER Allen, the 17-year-old Ballina surfer attacked by a great white shark yesterday morning at Lighthouse Beach, is recovering in Lismore Base Hospital.

It's been reported the teenager didn't require surgery and was treated with stitches.

A spokeswoman for the Northern NSW Local Health District said Cooper was in a very stable condition.

She said the family have requested privacy.

There will be an update later this morning about whether or not the teenager could be discharged from hospital as early as today.