Severe thunderstorms for Casino, Kyogle

Photo from Dee at North Coast Storm Chasers. \"A few shots from the storm as it passed over Casino this afternoon. Keeping the rain drops of my lens while shooting from inside the car was a challenge but pretty happy with the strikes I captured.\"

THE Bureau of Meterology has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms expected to hit Northern Rivers expected over the next several hours.

The thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Tenterfield, Casino, Kyogle, and Tabulam.

The storms have already dumped heavy rain further south, with 40mm in just 15 minutes falling at Meldrum, west of Coffs Harbour between 1.25pm and 1.40pm this afternoon.

STORM WARNING: Over the next several hours heavy rain and flash flooding could hit Casino and Kyogle. Bureau of Metereology

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:00 pm.