SEVERE HEATWAVE: Lismore set to hit 37 degrees

Temperatures will soar to the high 30s this week around the Northern Rivers.

A HEATWAVE blanketing the whole state will see two days above 35 degrees in Lismore and towns further inland scorching above 40 this week.

The intense heat is due to warm air blowing in from central Australia.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported that a severe heatwave started on the Northern Rivers today and will continue into the foreseeable future.

A severe heatwave has officially begun on the Northern Rivers. Bureau of Meteorology

In Lismore the thermostat is set to climb from 31 degrees today to its peak of 37 degrees on Saturday.

Then the temperature will drop to 31 degrees before it's predicted to shoot back up.

Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist, Agata Imielska, told The Northern Star unseasonably warm conditions were likely to continue all the way through until March.

"The outlook for January to March is still favouring drier and warmer conditions over eastern NSW," she said.

Around the Northern Rivers

Byron Bay will be much cooler with a peak of 31 degrees on Saturday. Today it will be 27 degrees.

Ballina is a bit warmer than Byron, hitting 34 on Saturday and sitting around the low 30s all week. Today will be 29 degrees.

Evans Head will reach 35 on Wednesday, 36 on Saturday, and will sit at 31 or 33 for the rest of the week. Today will be 30 degrees.

Casino will see a maximum of 41 degrees on Saturday, 39 on Wednesday, 38 on Tuesday and Thursday, 35 on Friday and 33 today and Sunday.