MAP: Sharks spotted off Ballina and Byron beaches

Department of Primary Industries drones and helicopters have reported several whaler sharks and one confirmed bull shark in our waters.

UPDATE 10.20am: SIX reports about sharks off our coast have come through in the last two hours. Here's a map of locations for each warning:

UPDATE 9.44am: THERE has been another shark sighting near the Lennox Head surf club.

The Department of Primary Industries drone reported two 2m bull sharks 100m and 400m south of the club.

Lifeguards have been notified but there's no one in the water.

TUESDAY 9.05am: SEVERAL sharks have been spotted off Byron and Ballina shire beaches in the last half an hour.

Five minutes ago the Department of Primary Industries drone reported two 1.5m bull sharks 300m north of the Lennox Head surf club.

40 minutes ago the Department of Primary Industries helicopter reported a 2m whaler shark off The Pass, Byron.

About 35 minutes ago another one, 2.2m in size, was seen at The Wreck.

A 1.8m whaler shark was spotted at Brunswick Heads about 20m ago.

NSWDPI also confirmed that "numerous small whaler sharks between 1.5-2m (were reported) north of The Wreck up to Belongil Beach.

There is no immediate threat as there are no water users near the sharks.

What is a whaler shark?

It's a broad term for a number of species including the bull shark, spinner shark, dusty, blacktip and bronze whalers.

They range in maximum size from 2.5m to 4m in length.

Unlike other species they have an absense of spiracles, which is the respiratory opening behind the eye of sharks and rays.

Are they a threat to surfers?

There are about 21 species known in Australian waters but only about 12 are considered potentially dangerous.

One of those potentially dangerous species includes the bull shark, which grows to 3.4m and is usually found in bays and estuaries.