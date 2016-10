A fight broke out at the North coast National leaving a woman with injuries.

POLICE are appealing for witness to an assault at the North Coast National to come forward.

On Friday 21 around 9pm at the Lismore show, a 21 year old blonde Caucasian female and a 28 year old Aboriginal female were involved in a fight. As a result a female has some serious injuries from punches and kicks.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident. Please contact Lismore Police Station on 6626 0599.