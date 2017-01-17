See turtles up close on rescue centre tour

SPLASH: This green sea turtle, held by Australian Seabird Rescue general manager Kath Southwell, splashed some of the children on a tour of seabird rescue's headquarters.

THE school holiday tours at Ballina's Australian Seabird Rescue headquarters are a major fundraiser for the volunteer organisation and have again proved popular.

ASR this year hopes to extend its aviary, where birds in care can fly before being released back into the wild.

Kath Southwell, ASR's general manager, said the tours were also educational, with the damage to pelicans and other birdlife caused by discarded fishing line and tackle a major focus.

The tour groups, due to licensing arrangements with the National Parks and Wildlife Service, can't be shown the birds in care as it causes stress.

But the turtle rehabilitation centre is popular with the kids, and the turtles don't mind giving the tour groups a splash, too.

It costs $5 per person to join a tour of the 264 North Creek Rd facility. Tours are held each weekday from 10-11am until January 23.