Search for swimmer missing off North Coast beach

MONDAY 7am: A SEARCH for a man missing at on the state's Far North Coast was suspended on Sunday evening after poor light made conditions hazardous for rescuers.

It is understood that the swimmer got into difficulty at Cabarita shortly after 4pm and a member of the public quickly raised the alarm with local police who subsequently requested on water support, a spokesperson from NSW Surf Life Saving said.

Surf lifesavers from several Northern New South Wales clubs including Brunswick, Salt, and Cabarita, a support operations jet ski, and a Duty Officer were all tasked to assist in the multi-agency search.

Aerial support from the Westpac Life Saving Helicopter was also provided, but despite the best efforts of all involved there was no trace of the missing swimmer.

Conditions at the time have been described as fair with a swell of between 1-2 metres reported.

A meeting will be held early this morning led by NSW Police with a decision to be made on the scale and resources to be made at this time.

Surf Life Saving will continue to make all assets available in the search effort.