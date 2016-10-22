Schools compare notes in a musical exchange

RECENTLY, Wyrallah Road Public School (WRPS) played host to visiting instrumental ensembles from St George Girls High School (SGGHS).

SGGHS is an academically selective, public high school from South Sydney with a culturally diverse population of around 1000 students.

Forty seven of their best instrumentalists travelled to the Far North Coast for school concerts and workshops throughout the region.

Wyrallah Road Instrumental students participated in the workshops along with students from Lismore Public and Goonellabah Public schools.

The workshops were followed by a one-hour performance for the whole school, including a combined piece with the local primary school musicians.

This event came as a result of a connection made between Sydney teacher Ashley Hamilton and Wyrallah Road Public School teacher Suzanne Roberts on a music teachers networking forum.

Ashley was looking for schools to visit with her touring ensembles and Suzanne was, at the same time, looking for schools to come and inspire students in her fledgling music program; and what better way to do it than by being part of such a large network of expertise, experience and opportunities.