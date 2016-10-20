School by school: Extra Gonski funding for Northern Rivers

SCHOOLS on the Northern Rivers will benefit from extra Gonski funding next year, according to an announcement made by the NSW State Government yesterday.

Gonski is a Resource Allocation Model where schools are funded by the number of students, with extra loading for disadvantaged children.

A record $219 million will be invested across the state, with nearly $2 million going to Ballina and Byron schools and $4 million going to Clarence and Richmond Valley schools.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis says funding schools is as important as funding roads.

"Investing in local children is investing in our local future; it is just as important as our massive investment in local infrastructure like the Pacific Highway," Mr Gulaptis said.

He claims that the money will allow local schools to better cater to their students individual needs.

"These extra resources go directly to local schools allowing principals to better meet the unique needs of their students and the school community," he said.

North Coast Nationals MLC Ben Franklin asserts that the $1.8 million will help Ballina and Byron schools meet the unique needs of their students.

Funding allocations include: