School by school: Extra Gonski funding for Northern Rivers

Billy Nichols | 20th Oct 2016 2:50 PM
Extra Gonski funding has been allocated to Northern Rivers schools.
Extra Gonski funding has been allocated to Northern Rivers schools.

SCHOOLS on the Northern Rivers will benefit from extra Gonski funding next year, according to an announcement made by the NSW State Government yesterday.

Gonski is a Resource Allocation Model where schools are funded by the number of students, with extra loading for disadvantaged children.

A record $219 million will be invested across the state, with nearly $2 million going to Ballina and Byron schools and $4 million going to Clarence and Richmond Valley schools.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis says funding schools is as important as funding roads.

"Investing in local children is investing in our local future; it is just as important as our massive investment in local infrastructure like the Pacific Highway," Mr Gulaptis said.

He claims that the money will allow local schools to better cater to their students individual needs.

"These extra resources go directly to local schools allowing principals to better meet the unique needs of their students and the school community," he said.

North Coast Nationals MLC Ben Franklin asserts that the $1.8 million will help Ballina and Byron schools meet the unique needs of their students.

"These extra resources go directly to our Ballina and Byron schools allowing principals to better meet the unique needs of their students and the school community," Mr Franklin said.

Funding allocations include:

  • Alstonville Public School: $381,566, an increase of $83,772 in 2016
  • Ballina High School: $1 million, an increase of $118,528
  • Byron Bay Public School: $329,224, an increase of $70,966
  • Mullumbimby High School: $500,707, an increase of $154,505
  • Broadwater Public School: $40,000, an increase of $11,000
  • Casino High School: $1.9 million, an increase of $288,000
  • Casino Public School: $1.5 million, an increase of $379,000
  • Casino West Public School: $1.1 million, an increase of $276,000
  • Coraki Public School: $391,000, an increase of $55,000
  • Evans River Community School: $999,000, an increase of $185,000
  • Leeville Public School: $103,000, an increase of $27,000
  • Stratheden Public School: $60,000, an increase of $23,000
  • Woodburn Public School: $202,000, an increase of $75,000
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  education gonski northern rivers schools

