Scary clowns coming for Casino

The creepy clown phenomenon, which started in the US, is coming for Casino.

In the US some clowns have lured children in to the woods, however, many other copy cat incidents are just sick pranks.

The clowns, who menacingly beckon people to 'come and play' on social media, have incited violent outbreaks in the US, and there are fears copy cat incidents will happen here.

'Killer' clowns have been spotted in Lismore and Ballina. On the weekend one clown by the name of 'Alex KillerClownee' threatened Casino.

"Casino your (sic) next" he wrote.

The threat was met by comments such as "I'll crack his head open with a great Northern beer bottle

"I'll skull drag him," another said.

Snuggles, a professional entertainer from the US, appeared on The Project, warning other clowns that 'It's not a game anymore', and clowns are being attacked.