Scammers target Jodie's Inspiration

Donors are warned to be aware of scammers collecting money under the name of Jodie's Inspiration.

THE community is outraged that scammers are targeting donors of the Jodie's Inspiration charity to make an extra buck.

A Jodie's Inspiration spokesperson warned on Facebook about unauthorised cash requests.

People have been warned about a scam affecting Jodie's Inspiration donors. Facebook: Jodie's Inspiration

"It has come to our attention that individuals have been allegedly using promotional posters associated with Jodie's Inspiration to request unauthorised cash donations," they said.

"Direct cash donations will NOT be sought by members of Jodie's Inspiration.

"Please decline any such requests and forward relevant details to jodiesinspiration@gmail.com so that this activity can be reported to the appropriate authorities."

They said police have been notified and are monitoring developments.

The announcement was met by a lot of angry supporters sharing their comments on the Jodie's Inspiration Facebook page.

"This is disgusting," Deb Castledine said. "Jodie's Inspiration is the most amazing organisation that I am proud to be a part of, how dare someone try to tarnish it and get gains from their selfish greed."

"Oh my goodness... there are truly some extremely screwed up people in this world... got to feel pity," Vicki O'Sullivan said.

One person asked if this included putting donations in money tins, but the Jodie's Inspiration spokesperson confirmed tins are "authorised, accounted for and tracked".

The spokesperson thanked the community for its continued support and encouraged all to share the message around.