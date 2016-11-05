Saw-ing into careers after the HSC

ALL OVER: Former Alstonville High School students, Kyle Watson, Benjamin Whitehead and Jaye Kelly finished their HSC yesterday.

SCHOOL went out for the last time for these students, and more than 5000 students across NSW, yesterday as they finished up their HSC exams.

Design and Technology was the final exam for Alstonville High School students Benjamin Whitehead, Kyle Watson and Jaye Kelly in the four-week block of HSC testing.

The call for pens down at the end of the exam spelt the end of what was an intense year for student Jaye Kelly.

"It feels very relieving, it does feel like a weight off your shoulders,” Jaye said.

Down time is in the works for Benjamin who applied for a gap year with the defence force seeking an adventure.

Unlike Benjamin, Jaye said he won't be doing too much celebrating as he prepares to begin an apprenticeship locally.

Kyle's future is mapped out for the coming years after accepting an offer to study engineering at Southern Cross University next year.

"It was a lot easier going into the exams knowing that (university offer has been accepted),” he said.

More than 70,000 HSC students now await their results and ATAR rank.

Regardless of the final results, Alstonville High principal John Douglas foresees a bright future for the 2016 Year 12 cohort.

"There's not one student who won't be doing something that is suiting them in what they want to do,” he said.