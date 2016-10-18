Sara Connor transferred to Kerobokan prison to await trial

PRISON TRANFSER: Sara Connor participates in the reconstruction of the death of a police officer at Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, 31 August 2016.

THE tribulations of Byron Bay woman Sara Connor and her English boyfriend David Taylor continue as the pair were transferred to Bali's infamous Kerobokan prison.

Accused of the murder of Bali policeman Wayan Sudarsa, Ms Connor and Mr Taylor, who has appeared in public minus his dreadlocks, will await their trial in squalid and overcrowded conditions.

The charges laid against the couple include murder, torture and assault leading to the death of the policeman, who was found fatally bashed on Kuta Beach on August 17.

The pair face a possible maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars if found guilty of murder.

The other charges of assault and torture also carry maximum sentences of 12 and seven years respectively.