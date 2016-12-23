Santa's last-minute fire truck dash

Catch all the festive action when Santa rides around the area on the Clunes RFS fire truck on Christmas Eve 2016.

FAMILIES keen to catch up with the jolly man in the red suit will be pleased to know that the good volunteers of the Clunes Rural Fire Service will be escorting Santa around their area.

Santa will have lollies for kids of all ages and there will a firefighter helmet for people who wish to make a donation to the brigade.

Clunes RFS Santa Schedule - times approximate. 4pm Eureka Rd from Beacoms Rd to Bangalow Rd. 4.20pm Stewarts Rd only. 4.30pm Pearces Creek School then onto Pearons Rd. 4.45pm McKenzie Rd to Eltham School. 5pm Eltham Pub and Johnston Rd (including Ferderation Dr and Tildon Dr) 5.40pm Flatley Dr then Jarvis St (to Smith St intersection). 6pm Clunes Park then Booyong Rd (to Park's property 1120 Booyong Rd) 6.15pm Ryces Dr 6.40pm Along Walker St to the tennis courts. 6.50pm Remnant Dr and James Gibson Dr onto Mackie Rd, ending at the Ridgewood Rd intersection.