23°
News

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Javier Encalada
| 29th Sep 2016 9:00 AM
Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.
Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013. Erik Kabik

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MEXICAN-AMERICAN musician Carlos Santana and American band The Doobie Brothers have been included to the Bluesfest 2017 line up.

Festival director Peter Noble OAM confirmed both names, added to Mary J Blige, Patti Smith, Zac Brown Band and 30 other artists confirmed so far.

Santana is an American Latin rock band formed in San Francisco, California in 1967 by Mexican-American guitarist Carlos Santana.

The band first came to widespread public attention when their performance of Soul Sacrifice at Woodstock in 1969 provided a contrast to other acts on the bill.

The band has earned eight Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards, the latter all in 2000.

Santana (the band) also won Grammy Awards as a solo artist in 1989 and 2003. Santana has sold more than 90 million records worldwide, making them one of the world's best-selling groups of all time.

Carlos Santana was born in Jalisco, Mexico, in 1947 and learned to play the violin at age five and the guitar at age eight under the tutelage of his father, a mariachi musician.

His family moved to Tijuana, in the Mexican-US border, and then to San Francisco, where Carlos Santana graduated from High School in 1965.

Carlos Santana experienced a resurgence of popularity and critical acclaim in the late 1990s.

In 2003, Rolling Stone magazine listed Santana at number 20 on their list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.

He has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards.

The Doobie Brothers

The Doobie Brothers are an American rock band that has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide throughout their career.

 

The Doobie Brothers perfoming at Crossroads at the Byron Bay Bluesfest on Friday night. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star
The Doobie Brothers perfoming at Crossroads at the Byron Bay Bluesfest on Friday night. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star Doug Eaton

The band has been active for five decades, with their biggest success occurring in the 1970s with hits such Listen to the Music.

The group was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2004.

 

  • Bluesfest 2017 will be held at Tyagarah, Byron Bay, April 13 to 17. Playing schedule is now available on www.bluesfest.com.au.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bluesfest2017, byron bay, carlos santana, doobie brothers

Niall Blair: Shark culling not an option

Niall Blair: Shark culling not an option

CALLS for shark culling on the North Coast have been ruled out, according to Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair.

Lismore barista named the best... in the world!

Lismore Gloria Jeans barista Justin Porrett has been named the RFG International Barista Champion.

Gloria Jeans barista named international barista champ

New mayor for Kyogle revealed after big win at council meeting

Kyogle has picked its new mayor.

Mayor elected after a 7-2 win at council

Kyogle Council GM elected to prestigious role

Kyogle Council General Manager David Tuxford

David Tuxford elected to Board of Local Government Professionals

Local Partners

'What if the patient gags?': Fears for local hospital care

IT'S BAFFLING why Kyogle Memorial Hospital would reject AINs in favour of lesser-trained staff, especially for elderly patients, says union rep.

Security staff taking over nursing duties at hospital

Kyogle Memorial Hospital.

UNION fears for the elderly as nursing staff lose shift work

Ballina Players hold auditions for Shrek The Musical Jr

MUSICAL: Ballina Players has announced its upcoming production of Shrek Jr. to go on stage January 2017.

This Sunday and Monday

Latest deals and offers

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

MADONNA had posted a naked selfie on Instagram, following in the footsteps of Katy Perry who shed her clothes in a video promoting the US Presidential election.

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.

Calling all local black magic women

Disney to remake 'The Lion King', and it's live-action

The Lion King is coming back to movie theatres

And this time it's going to be live-action.

The Dixie Chicks to headline 2017 CMC Rocks festival

US country music group The Dixie Chicks.

ORGANISERS move festival dates to lock in US country music stars.

What's on the big screen this week

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

DENZEL Washington returns in a shoot-em-up Western.

Our funny bachelor bows out

The Bachelorette contestant Aaron Brady from Golden Beach. Supplied by Channel 10.

COAST marketing executive eliminated from The Bachelorette.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E3 - Which picnic date is better?

The Bachelorette Georgia Love, centre, with her top 11 bachelors.

Lee and Matt get some one-on-one time with Georgia.

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the area's best and most tightly held address. Located on the edge of...

Ideal Entry Level Beachside Home Or Investment

11/6 Firewheel Place, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Perfectly located at the end of a no through road this 3 bed, 2 bath timber home is only minutes walk to the beach and Suffolk Park Shops and represents a...

Beach, Surf &amp; Coffee In A Niche Location

4/2 Kipling Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Auction 29th...

Located only 300 metres to Clarke’s Beach and a short stroll to the centre of Byron Bay’s cultural hub, this stylish 3 bedroom townhouse is privately set on the...

A Simply Irresistible - 10 acre Lifestyle Property

96 Williams Road, Corndale 2480

House 4 2 4 $825,000

"THE ORIGINAL WILLIAMS FAMILY FARMHOUSE - circa 1910" This lovingly renovated and maintained home boasts the WOW factor both inside and out. With outdoor verandahs...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

SUPERB NORTH COAST LIVING

31 Goondooloo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 4 2 $915,000

Ocean Shores lifestyle at its finest. With Pacific Ocean views, versatility, size and quality appointment this "Craftsman Homes" built residence will appeal to the...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 Please Call Tara...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the heart of Federal town has potential to become an iconic site, adding to what already is a destination for people from...

Renovated Apartment With Ocean Views

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 Call Tara or...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Buyers forking out millions

Owners benefiting from undersupplied Northern Rivers market

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

New $33 million development planned for Ballina Shire

The site of a proposed seniors living development at Skennars Head.

Plans include 211 homes, clubhouse and recreational facilities

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction