Samurai sword, drugs seized from group drinking in public

Police seized this samurai sword during a routine job in Coraki.

A SIMPLE job at Coraki has lead to police discovering a prohibited weapon and drugs.

Police allege that at 2pm on Wednesday they were called to people drinking alcohol in an alcohol free zone in Coraki, senior constable David Henderson said.

As they approached the park they saw a 26-year-old Casino man place a long item in the fork of a tree.

Police removed the item and found it to be a metre long samurai sword which had a razor sharp edge.

An amount of cannabis was also found nearby and seized.

The Casino man received an infringement notice for possession of the sword ($500).

Another man was issued an infringement notice for not complying with a notice in a public place erected by council ($110).

No action was taken in relation to the cannabis as police could not determine who the owner was.