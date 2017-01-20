Samba Blisstas cancel all future events after death of founder

THE family of much-loved Samba Blisstas founder Paul Barrett has released a statement following his sudden passing on January 13.

He died at the Prince Charles Hospital Brisbane following heart failure late last year.

"Paul's life journey was fulfilled as a professional artist, musician, team builder and entrepreneur spanning over three decades of pure dedication,” a family friend said in the statement, released today.

The friend said Paul contributed a "unique magic, craft and vision” to the "hearts of our communities”.

"Saturday, February 4, the Barrett family, friends and community will collectively come together to celebrate the legacy this magnificent leader has instilled, as he is celebrated for connecting and igniting the rhythms of our soul,” the friend said.

Paul's mother, Bettina, released the following words in memory of her beloved son: "The moment you left me, my heart was split in two - one side filled with memories, the other side died with you.

"Rest in peace my beautiful son, you fought so hard to stay.

"Remembering you is easy, I do it every day. Love always Mum x.”

All future events for the Samba Blisstas have been cancelled, including a planned performance at The Rails at Byron Bay this Australia Day.

Celebrations of the life of Samba Blisstas founder Paul Barrett will take place on February 4, 2017 from 10.30am on the grassed reserve, beachfront, Cabarita Beach Hotel.