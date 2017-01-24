Safety top priority this Australia Day

LOCAL and State Police are calling for the public to have a safe and fun Australia Day this week.

Millions of Australians will celebrate our national day with family and friends at events and parties throughout the state this Thursday.

Police will launch Operation Goldsmith, a high-visibility policing strategy, involving officers from across NSW to ensure all Australians and their loved ones enjoy themselves this Australia Day.

Acting Deputy Commissioner, Frank Mennilli, encouraged everyone to have a great time but do so in the true Australian spirit of mateship.

"Australia Day is more than just a public holiday - it's about celebrating everything that's great about being Australian. We want everyone to do so safely," Acting Deputy Commissioner Mennilli said.

"With safety as our top priority, we will deploy additional officers on the ground, on the water and in the air, to provide a highly-visible and mobile policing response.

"Those planning to have a drink - know your limits and don't carry on with foolish behaviour.

"Consider the consequences of your actions and think before you drink - alcohol impairs your judgement and can turn anyone into an offender or victim of crime."

Tweed/Byron Local Area Commander, Acting Superintendent Michael Dempsey said extra local police will be out and about as part of Operation Goldsmith, not only to deter crime but arrest anyone breaking the law.

"Significant crowds are expected to celebrate throughout the Command and while we want everyone to have a good time, we won't tolerate behaviour that risks other people's safety," A/Superintendent Dempsey said.

"Plan your day in advance - including how you're getting home - and if you're planning to drink, don't get behind the wheel.

"Finally, anyone lucky enough to be going away for the long weekend is urged to take simple precautions to ensure their home is protected from thieves while they're away."