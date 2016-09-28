Safety measures will be in place at Evans Head surf comp

Emma Webb doing one of many nose rides during the Open Ladies 4th heat at Evans Head Malibu classic. October 5, 2014. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Northern Star

THERE will be plenty of safety measures in place at the 26th annual Evans Head Malibu Classic this weekend.

The four-day event starts Friday and comes just days after Ballina surfer Cooper Allen was attacked by a shark at Lighthouse Beach in Ballina.

About 165 longboarders from Under-10s through to Over-65s will be competing at Evans Head this week.

"We'll have drone patrols in the morning and the coast guard will be cruising around in the boat behind the break," event organiser Ross Cribb said.

"People have been asking what we're going to do about it and there will be plenty of safety measures in place.

"There will be spotters with binoculars on the break wall as well as the surf club patrol on the beach.

"We've had people out on boards for the junior events in previous years and we'll be doing that again."

The open division will be wide open this year with Gold Coast surf Joel Tilley out of action with an injury.

Lennox Head surfer Scott Channon will be out to defend his over-30s title and is also in the open division.

Previous event winner Jared Neal, Dane Pioli and Isaac Fields will be among the favourites along with Kingscliff surfer Dean Bevan in the popular loggers division.

"Joel is out of action for about six months with a busted wing," Cribb said.

"The loggers division will be one to watch and Dean Bevan is back to defend the title there

"Our junior divisions are looking pretty good too and there will be a lot of good surfing there.

"There is a bit of swell coming so I think we'll have a bit of luck with the waves."

Most of the divisions start Saturday with finals on Monday.

The loggers final is set down for noon with the open final at 1.30pm.

There will be a presentation afterwards at the Evans Head Bowling Club.

A band will play at the club Saturday night with plenty of other entertainment and give-aways.