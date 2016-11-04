28°
News

RVC Mayor wants progress from youthful council

Mia Armitage
| 4th Nov 2016 8:38 AM
Running for RVC mayor Robert Mustow in Casino.
Running for RVC mayor Robert Mustow in Casino. Susanna Freymark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A THIRTIETH has not yet been planned for Robert Mustow, who after serving on local government in the Northern Rivers since 1987 was elected Mayor of Richmond Valley in September.

At 64, he was the most senior councillor elected last month to one of the "youngest" councils Richmond Valley has had: newcomer Sam Cornish was only 26.

"We used to have councillors in their sevienties," he said but now "I'm the only councillor in their sixties".

"It's certainly the youngest council we've had, hopefully it will be the most progressive too."

The self-funded retiree was previously a panel beater before combining passion with work as a regional development officer for New South Wales Basketball but since retiring in recent years has focused on his "small farm" and some investment properties.

When he was first elected as mayor, Cr Mustow said he wanted to see "cheap land in residential growth" and a strong community strategic plan.

Speaking to The Northern Star today he said he wanted to see more development - both residential and industrial - throughout the Richmond Valley area, especially in Casino.

"Land in Casino is cheaper than it is on the coast and it's only a 20 minute commute to Lismore," he said but "there are no residential subdivisions in Casino".

He said Council was nearing the end of its Settlers Estate sell-off: the last 15 residential land blocks from 64 total would "go in the coming months" with the cheapest block recently sold for $115,000.

"Heaps of houses have been built there" he said, adding that the properties were mostly bought by families as well as a few developers.

Council now needed to "find more land' in the area, he said.

"Council owns ten hectares of industrial zoned land on the edge of Casino," he said.

"We've had some inquiries but nothing substantial.

"We need to get this land fully serviced with sewerage, water, and electricity so we can attract something: anything at all."

Quizzed on Council's community strategic plan, Cr Mustow said the first of five small town meetings happened last night in Evans Head, to be followed in the next month by meetings in Broadwater, Coraki, Woodburn and Rapville.

About 150 people came to the information night in Evans Head, he said, and included some "very young surfers" as well as "the elderly, who usually attend".

Shark nets were a hot topic of discussion with "very strong views favouring some type of constraints to stop" shark encounters, he said.

"We also put up notice boards with statements like 'what you want in your parks' and we discussed accessibility" he said.

Cr Mustow said one of the biggest challenges for villages in Richmond Valley - especially Broadwater and Woodburn - would be the impending Pacific Highway bypass.

In an effort to lure motorists away from the highway, Council was "going to spend a lot of money on the park" in Woodburn: at least $500,000 on upgrades such as barbecue and play areas, he said.

The Richmond Valley Mayor said at 64 he still plays basketball, albeit "very slowly".

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  casino coarki development evans head northern rivers pacific highway bypass rapville richmond valley council richmond valley mayor robert mustow settlers estate shark nets woodburn

'I lost my mother. Why should your children have theirs?'

'I lost my mother. Why should your children have theirs?'

DAUGHTER of woman murdered in nursing home hits out at her mother's killer

Police investigated doctor's alleged abuse over 8 months

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said a Northern Rivers doctor has been charged over alleged sexual and indecent assaults committed against three women this year.

Top cop: "These are very sensitive matters for the people involved"

Strict speed limits could 'impair ability to detect hazards'

Researchers warn strictly enforced speed limits can actually impair driver awareness on the road.

Research suggests speeding crackdown could claim lives

PHOTO GALLERY: Lismore's first zombie walk

Lismore Zombie Walk co-organiser Sarah_Jane Loxton gets her 'freak' on at the innaugral event in Lismore. Registration for the walk was $5, which goes towards Mental Health Month and Haven Northern Rivers. Haven Northern Rivers and RealArtWorks have already gathered support of over 400 people for the walk.

Lismore witnessed the undead rise from the ground and eat snow cones

Local Partners

A tribute to a former Coraki nurse at Campbell Hospital

IT WAS a sad day for Coraki with the passing of a favourite nurse Maryanne Fretus last week.

Army fundraises for Woodenbong youth

GUN DRILL: Bessie Wilson learns the ropes with a machine gun at the Army Open Day at Woodenbong.

The Army put on a real show with interactive activities

Kids will make a racket with this bunny in Brunswick Heads

SUNDAY: Kids will be rocking to the sounds of Bunny Racket.

At the Brunswick Picture House this Sunday from 2pm.

What's hot in this week's gig guide

LOCAL FILM: Andrew Lowe and Francesca Bianchi in a still from the film Burns Point. A special screening of the film will be held at the Star Court Theatre in Lismore this Sunday at 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

Film, music, dance, theatre and more.

Zombie Walk: Get there now for 'blood' splatter, gore makeup

FROM LEFT, Maverick Walker 19, Kristian Keogh, 20, Kaatja Rose Pond, 21, and Krystal De La Porte, 10, prepare for the Zombie Walk.

Undead event only one hour away

James Packer would've married Mariah Carey without prenup

James Packer would've married Mariah Carey without prenup

JAMES Packer was planning to marry Mariah Carey without a prenuptial agreement in place because he just wanted to make her happy.

Byron Bay Latin Fiesta is on this weekend

LET'S GET LOUD: At the Byron Theatre from today to Sunday.

The event caters for dancers of all levels: beginners to maestros

Coast seafood outlet to feature on SBS cooking show

STARRING: Soulfish owner Dan Learoyd (right).

A Sunshine Coast seafood shop will next week feature on TV

Kids will make a racket with this bunny in Brunswick Heads

SUNDAY: Kids will be rocking to the sounds of Bunny Racket.

At the Brunswick Picture House this Sunday from 2pm.

What's hot in this week's gig guide

LOCAL FILM: Andrew Lowe and Francesca Bianchi in a still from the film Burns Point. A special screening of the film will be held at the Star Court Theatre in Lismore this Sunday at 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

Film, music, dance, theatre and more.

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

Driveclub VR is as close as you could get to the real thing.

PlayStation VR the hottest item in gaming right now

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

Bono has been named one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year

Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean and Rural Views

16 James View Court, Coorabell 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction

Nestled just below the Coolamon Scenic escarpment sits this 5 acre property offering peace, privacy and spectacular views. Enjoy the early morning sunrises over...

This is a Nice Place to Live !

75 Beech Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Guide $820,000 ...

Situated in a lovely environment in Suffolk Park, this north facing home has a corner location on a large 828sqm, level block. The gardens are stunning and in...

Ocean Views, Immaculate Presentation

5 Napelle Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 Auction

This architect designed home presents a wonderful north east facing elevated position with views as far as the eye can see. Watch the whales play, sit back and...

Great Investment or 1st Home Buy

1/37 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

Duplex 3 2 1 Auction

This low maintenance neat and tidy duplex is set on a generous 540sqm level block in sought after Baywood Chase, Suffolk Park. Perfectly suited for the first home...

A True Renovators Delight

13/17-19 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $500,000 to...

Come and put your creative touches on this home! A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with large courtyard...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Auction Guide...

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

UNDER CONTRACT FIRST DAY ON THE MARKET FOR FULL PRICE - AGAIN!

1 - 3 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT

"...a little style & sophistication..." DESIGNER RENOVATION on a DOUBLE BLOCK in the HEART of the CLUNES VILLAGE! Fully renovated by the current owners who are...

The Ultimate Hinterland Dream begins here - in this SPECTACULAR HINTERLAND TREASURE!

Possum Creek 2479

House 7 4 3 $2,000,000 ...

Here is the perfect opportunity to acquire an amazingly beautiful, rustic property with 2 stunning homes & customize to your own taste & style - in the highly...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

PINEAPPLE COTTAGE &amp; THE CHAPEL STUDIO

36 Marvell Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Auction 16th...

A centrally located, peaceful position within an easy walking distance to Clarkes Beach and town in a few minutes. This stunning property is a fusion of relaxed...

Lismore cheaper, but coastal towns grow out of reach

The latest house price report has been released by Domain and Lismore comes out as the most affordable.

What does it mean for home buyers?

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!