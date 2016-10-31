Rural Fire Service thankful for recent rains

THUNDER STUCK: A photo taken by Stanthorpe resident Gail Paulsen during a severe lightning storm on Thursday night which caused a black-out around the region. Photo Contributed

STORMS along the Northern Rivers in recent days have alleviated pressure off Rural Fire Services battling blazes in the region's west.

Acting Northern Rivers RFS zone manager, Daniel Ainsworth said 5-10mm of rain has fallen on the Toonumbar, Kyogle, Cleveland Creek and Busbys Flat areas, extinguishing all three blazes.

Crews are continuing to monitor the Toonumbar, Kyogle and Cleveland Creek fire sites.

Rain also helped reduce an on-going bushfire at Thompsons Rd, Tabbimoble with RFS crews continuing work in the area.

Mr Ainsowrth said the rain has enabled volunteers to enjoy a well-deserved break at the weekend.

In saying that, Mr Ainsworth said while rain can prove beneficial for fireys, it's the accompanying lightning and its potential to spark fires that causes them grief.

He said the RFS are remaining vigilant and monitoring lightning activity across the Northern Rivers today and tomorrow.

Fire spotting towers, managed by State Forests, are operational today assisting the RFS in monitoring the region for fires ignited by lightning.

RFS crews are preparing for more hot and dry weather as temperatures are set to climb from Wednesday and hit the mid 30s by the weekend.