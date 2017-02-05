RFS busy with fire burning in sugar mill storage

BROADWATER residents are advised of a large fire in the area known as the 'ponderosa', the storage area for the sugar mill.

If you live or are travelling through Broadwater, you may be seeing smoke to the east.

Rural Fire Service advise there are two large piles of mulch burning on the clear storage area to the east of the small Pacific Highway village.

There is no threat to properties nearby.

Brigades from Woodburn, Wardell and Evans head are working to extinguish the fire with the assistance of an excavator.

Boyd Townsend from the Rural Fire Service said the fire it will not be a problem to any residents.

"It's a well cleared storage area designed to cope with such an event," he said.