31°
News

Rubbish sparks state of origin battle

By Lea Emery, Gold Coast Bulletin | 29th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
WHOLE LOTTA JUNK: rubbish truck dumps the cardboard we collected. Photo Emily Blatchford/The Observer
WHOLE LOTTA JUNK: rubbish truck dumps the cardboard we collected. Photo Emily Blatchford/The Observer Emily Blatchford

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HE'S going to stop the flow over the border and if necessary he'll build a wall.

No, it's not Donald Trump getting tough with Mexican illegal immigrants, it's Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate trash-talking NSW and Victorian companies that dump rubbish in local tips.

Thousands of tonnes of "Mexican” rubbish from as far south as Melbourne is being trucked to the city by commercial operators because dumping fees are cheaper in Queensland.

The Gold Coast City Council has resolved to stop the flow, mostly from Northern NSW, which is shortening the lifespan of local dumps.

Cr Tate told the Gold Coast Bulletin it has even borrowed one of Mr Trump's catch cries, joking: "Build a wall and make 'em pay for it.”

The mayor said banning "foreign” waste would add 10 years to Gold Coast dumps' lives.

"The cost of our waste management has gone up and the need for our dumps has gone up and it is for locals first,” he said.

"With New South Wales to keep dumping on the Gold Coast, we will bring that to an end and give them plenty of time to look elsewhere.”

Any solution is unlikely to include fees for fear of making the dumps too expensive for Gold Coast ratepayers.

The Gold Coast City Council charges $96.90 per tonne for mixed commercial waste while just south of the border in the Tweed Shire the fee almost doubles to $176.40 per tonne.

Rubbish dumped in the Tweed from outside the shire costs $204 per tonne.

Waste Contractors and Recyclers Association of New South Wales executive director Tony Khoury said between 6500 and 7000 tonnes of garbage was transported from Sydney to south east Queensland every week.

The influx of rubbish began in earnest in 2012 when the former LNP government scrapped a waste levy making Queensland the cheaper option for commercial operators to dump their waste.

"This really is a problem for the Queensland State Government to resolve,” Mr Khoury said.

Gold Coast and Hinterland Environmental Council advocate Lois Levy said they had a huge number of environmental concerns about the waste being moved to the Gold Coast.

"No one really knows what they are bringing in and they could be dumping hazardous materials,” she said.

Environment Minister Steven Miles said the Queensland Government was developing new laws to limit what can go into landfill.

Lismore Northern Star
Murder accused refused bail

Murder accused refused bail

A woman was denied bail at Lismore Local Court today charged with murder, after a fatal crash earlier this month killing Trevor Moran.

Rubbish sparks state of origin battle

WHOLE LOTTA JUNK: rubbish truck dumps the cardboard we collected. Photo Emily Blatchford/The Observer

Queenslanders want to build a wall

Want to help the Westpac chopper? Here's how you can

The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter Service

You'll also get to build your fitness while you're at it

Land values on the rise for this Shire

Cattle enter Eidsvold Station on the final afternoon of the Charity Cattle Drive. Photo Tobi Loftus / Central & North Burnett Times

The increase was noted between July 1 2015 and July 1 2016

Local Partners

Want to help the Westpac chopper? Here's how you can

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is seeking volunteers - and you'll get to build your fitness while you help them out.

Land values on the rise for this Shire

Cattle enter Eidsvold Station on the final afternoon of the Charity Cattle Drive. Photo Tobi Loftus / Central & North Burnett Times

The increase was noted between July 1 2015 and July 1 2016

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

COFFEE TIME: Coffee Oasis is one of the regular operators at a number of Northern Rivers markets.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from this weekend

10 things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

RED CARPET: Shane Rennie, tour manager, and Bronwyn Kidd, Flickerfest director, bringing the tour home to Mullum.

Film, theatre, community events and more

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Musician marks 15 years since the release of To Let

Travis Collins, Sara Storer winners at Golden Guitar Awards

Travis Collins, Sara Storer winners at Golden Guitar Awards

Country music singers Travis Collins, Sara Storer and Troy Cassar-Daley were among a number of artists recognised at this year's Golden Guitar Awards.

What's on the small screen this week

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

THE summer dry spell is over as big shows return for ratings rumble.

First I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant named

Swapping the Lycra for khaki: Lisa Curry’s heading into the jungle.

The first I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant is ...

Actor John Hurt has died aged 77

Multiple sources report the death of John Hurt

Fisticuffs at the dinner table on My Kitchen Rules?

My Kitchen Rules judge Colin Fassnidge.

Reality show’s judges reveal the ups and downs of new season.

This book is not going to make you feel good

This book is not going to make you feel good, not at all.

Book review: To the Sea

To the Sea turns the tide of the mystery of a Tasmanian teenager's disappearance from macabre to mystical.

An eloquent and whimsical tale spanning generations

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

DOUBLE BRICK Master built home on large 1247m2 CORNER BLOCK - Facing North to the Rear

6 Ryces Drive, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 2 $565,000

Oh so quiet & yet oh so convenient - is this home with lovely rural views & yet less than 5 minutes walk to the Clunes Store, pre-schools & primary schools & bus...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Soulful Queenslander With Hamptons Luxe Style

35 Parrot Tree Place, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Every inch of this oh so grand, circa 1915 Queenslander has been meticulously brought back to it’s original condition and renovated with design, functionality...

Price: $955,000 to $1,025,000, a must see!

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 $955,000 to...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

Land values on the rise for this Shire

Cattle enter Eidsvold Station on the final afternoon of the Charity Cattle Drive. Photo Tobi Loftus / Central & North Burnett Times

The increase was noted between July 1 2015 and July 1 2016

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Cheap housing approved in priced out town

Koho housing approved for Stuart Street in Mullumbimby.

A controversial affordable housing development will go ahead

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Lismore house prices 'severely unaffordable'

Aerial of Lismore. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Less affordable than New York, Tokyo, Singapore and Dublin

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!