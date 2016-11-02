Rotary and Ballina Cup give Heartfelt House a boost

ABOVE: From left, Matthew Bertram, Col Lee and Julia Adlington.

HEARTFELT House is on a winner thanks to the Ballina Cup and the Rotarians of the Ballina-on-Richmond club.

The Rotarians last week handed over a donation of $1500 to the organisation that supports adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

Heartfelt House, located in Wollongbar, has been established for 11 years and has helped more than 300 abuse survivors through its programs.

At this year's Ballina Cup, the Rotarians organised the car parking and also held a raffle to raise the money for Heartfelt House, with the support of the Ballina Jockey Club.

Rotarian Col Lee said the Rotary club has been a strong supporter of Heartfelt House since it was established.