Ross River fever yet to hit in great numbers

ROSS River virus cases are low on the North Coast despite what Labor is calling "the worst outbreak" of the virus in two years.

State Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord said in the past seven weeks alone, NSW Health has reported 229 cases.

Most of those cases are in the state's west according to assistant director of public health North Coast, Greg Bell.

So far this year, Mr Bell said about detected 10 cases of the mosquito-borne virus in the Northern NSW Local Health District.

In saying that, Mr Bell encouraged the community to remain vigilant in protecting themselves from the virus following weather conditions that breed mosquito carrying the sickness.

He recommended applying mosquito repellent to exposed skin when outdoors, especially around dawn and dusk as well as exercising caution when travelling or camping in areas with a higher risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

Ross River fever is one of a group of viruses called arboviruses.

These type of viruses are spread by the bite of infected mosquitoes.

Some will have flu-like symptoms.

Easy to recognises signs include fever, chills, headache and aches and pains in the muscles and joints.

Other symptoms include: swollen joints; joint stiffness particularly noticeable in the morning; a general feeling of being unwell, tired or weak may also occur at times during the illness; and some may experience symptoms such as joint pain and tiredness for many months.

If any of these symptoms show up see a doctor.