37°
Entertainment

Roller-strollers to make a comeback

2nd Feb 2017 10:29 AM
The70's band will be touring Australia in June/July. Photo Contributed
The70's band will be touring Australia in June/July. Photo Contributed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Re-live the excitement that was Rollermania and the soundscape of the 70's and break out the roller-strollers.

Scotland's greatest pop / glam export, the BAY CITY ROLLERS featuring Les McKeown will be back down under on a large tour around the country.

Hailed as one of the biggest groups since the Beatles, this iconic original boy-band has sold over 70 million records.

Their run of chart hits started in 1974 Shang-A-Lang (a fan favourite to this day) reaching #28. 1975 they scored a #1 Australian Smash Hit with Bye, Bye Baby.

They followed that up with a string of Top 10's - Give A Little Love, Money Honey, Saturday Night, Love Me Like I Love You, Rock and Roll Love Letter and I Only Wanna Be With You.

Their first 5 global release albums all reached the Top 10 here. The BAY CITY ROLLERS were the darlings of the teen set, with sold-out concert tours and hit records.

Tartan-mania is back once again to give back to their fans who have supported them all through the early days.

Singer Les McKeown said, "We're doing it for the glory of Scotland and the glory of the tartan!"

Expect an evening full of all your favourite hits - Bye Bye Baby, Saturday Night, I Only Want To Be With You, Shang-A-Lang and more. What a perfect chance to remember being a teenager in the 70s.

BAY CITY ROLLERS Australian Tour Dates

Thursday 29th June CANBERRA Southern Cross Club

Friday 30th June MELBOURNE Shoppingtown Hotel

Saturday 1st July ROOTY HILL Rooty Hill RSL

Sunday 2nd July NEWCASTLE Wests New Lambton

Wednesday 5th July NORTH SYDNEY Norths

Thursday 6th July WOLLONGONG Anita's Theatre

Friday 7th July REVESBY Revesby Workers Club

Saturday 8th July TWEED HEADS Twin Towns

Sunday 9th July COFFS HARBOUR C.ex

Wednesday 12th July ADELAIDE The Gov

Friday 14th July PERTH Astor Theatre

Tickets On Sale Monday 6th February @ 9:00am from: http://metropolistouring.com/baycityrollers

Lismore Northern Star
Businesses, councils affected by Telstra outage

Businesses, councils affected by Telstra outage

TELSTRA customers on the Northern Rivers have expressed frustration over a technical issue in Sydney affecting coverage nationwide.

Roller-strollers to make a comeback

The70's band will be touring Australia in June/July. Photo Contributed

See the original boy band of the 1970's this July

Pyrotechnics used to scare birds from airport

SAFETY TACTIC: Noise cannons are one tactic which aim to keep airports free from bird strikes are now available in Australia. Photo Contributed

Are cannons the answer?

Musical theatre gets a Virtual Reality check

AT WORK: Lismore teen Madhi Manar with Bangalow's Will and Anouska Gammon, working on a virtual reality short film to accomany Bangalow Theatre Company's upcoming production of the Litthe Shop of Horrors.

The Little Shop of Horrors is coming to Bangalow

Local Partners

Dog academy 'something area has needed for a long time'

TWO business owners have come together to start dog obedience classes in an open, yet controlled environment.

New shed for Casino means the world to the men

GREAT DAY: Harold Wray, 79, Don Simpkins, 79, and Bruce Rultey, 67, at the opening of the new Casino Men's Shed at the Casino Showgrounds.

"I built my mum's kitchen when I was 10 years old"

Musical theatre gets a Virtual Reality check

AT WORK: Lismore teen Madhi Manar with Bangalow's Will and Anouska Gammon, working on a virtual reality short film to accomany Bangalow Theatre Company's upcoming production of the Litthe Shop of Horrors.

The Little Shop of Horrors is coming to Bangalow

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Musician marks 15 years since the release of To Let

This March weekend could be the busiest of the year

On the corner of Magellan and Carrington Streets at the 2016 Lismore Eat the Street Festival.

This three day period is packed with events, so be prepared

Musical theatre gets a Virtual Reality check

A PRODUCTION of The Little Shop of Horrors is coming to Bangalow with some seriously advanced technological support

Channel 7 supports House Rules twins after dad's death

House Rules twins Luke (left) and Cody Cook with their dad Steve Cook.

Police confirm sudden death of House Rules' Luke and Cody dad

Face of Irish Marriage Equality will take a Byron Bay break

Rory O'Neill, known by the Drag persona Panti, celebrates with yes supporters at Dublin Castle, Ireland, Saturday, May 23, 2015. Ireland has voted resoundingly to legalize gay marriage in the world's first national vote on the issue, leaders on both sides of the Irish referendum declared Saturday even as official ballot counting continued. Senior figures from the \"no\" campaign, who sought to prevent Ireland's constitution from being amended to permit same-sex marriages, say the only question is how large the \"yes\" side's margin of victory will be from Friday's vote. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Remember Pantigate?

Lismore to feature in international collaboration

(nothing is) Useless is an experimental partnership between RealArtWorks Inc and Tralala Blip. Photo Contributed

"Noise Opera” on show in east coast tour stopping in Lismore

The TV twist you won't see coming

Mandy Moore stars in the TV series This Is Us.

MANDY Moore takes Aussie viewers inside the hit drama This Is Us.

Splendour 2017 dates confirmed

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Time to book your holidays

Roller-strollers to make a comeback

The70's band will be touring Australia in June/July. Photo Contributed

See the original boy band of the 1970's this July

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,385,000

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 (approx.) is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes...

home with pool in sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $875,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and entertaining. ...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 Expressions On...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Is your home gaining value?

Fewer properties for sale have helped keep house prices healthy.

"You are seeing a growing demand for lifestyle properties"

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

RENTALS: We have a list near or below the average price

2/5 Hayes Street, Goonellabah

Check out our list of rentals available around the area.

Builders smiling over Northern Rivers construction boom

Epiq at Lennox Head

Good luck trying to get a tradie in 2017 - they're booked out

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!