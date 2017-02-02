Roller-strollers to make a comeback

Re-live the excitement that was Rollermania and the soundscape of the 70's and break out the roller-strollers.

Scotland's greatest pop / glam export, the BAY CITY ROLLERS featuring Les McKeown will be back down under on a large tour around the country.

Hailed as one of the biggest groups since the Beatles, this iconic original boy-band has sold over 70 million records.

Their run of chart hits started in 1974 Shang-A-Lang (a fan favourite to this day) reaching #28. 1975 they scored a #1 Australian Smash Hit with Bye, Bye Baby.

They followed that up with a string of Top 10's - Give A Little Love, Money Honey, Saturday Night, Love Me Like I Love You, Rock and Roll Love Letter and I Only Wanna Be With You.

Their first 5 global release albums all reached the Top 10 here. The BAY CITY ROLLERS were the darlings of the teen set, with sold-out concert tours and hit records.

Tartan-mania is back once again to give back to their fans who have supported them all through the early days.

Singer Les McKeown said, "We're doing it for the glory of Scotland and the glory of the tartan!"

Expect an evening full of all your favourite hits - Bye Bye Baby, Saturday Night, I Only Want To Be With You, Shang-A-Lang and more. What a perfect chance to remember being a teenager in the 70s.

BAY CITY ROLLERS Australian Tour Dates

Thursday 29th June CANBERRA Southern Cross Club

Friday 30th June MELBOURNE Shoppingtown Hotel

Saturday 1st July ROOTY HILL Rooty Hill RSL

Sunday 2nd July NEWCASTLE Wests New Lambton

Wednesday 5th July NORTH SYDNEY Norths

Thursday 6th July WOLLONGONG Anita's Theatre

Friday 7th July REVESBY Revesby Workers Club

Saturday 8th July TWEED HEADS Twin Towns

Sunday 9th July COFFS HARBOUR C.ex

Wednesday 12th July ADELAIDE The Gov

Friday 14th July PERTH Astor Theatre

Tickets On Sale Monday 6th February @ 9:00am from: http://metropolistouring.com/baycityrollers