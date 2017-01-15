Rodeo carnage no deterrent for Biggest Loser

SEVEN years ago Joe Medway lost a stellar 84kg on The Biggest Loser, opening himself up the exciting world of rodeo, after wanting to join the sport ever since he was a kid.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old father-of-one was at the Alstonville showground for the all-rounder rodeo competition where, despite temperatures in the high thirties, cowboys and cowgirls took to the arena for competition.

"I used to always love the idea of rodeo and once I lost the weight and dropped to 97 kilos I wanted to get into it, otherwise I couldn't get on a horse or do anything,” Mr Medway said.

"I started proper competition four years ago, winning a rookie title in 2014, but went back up to 125 kilos, because I got really sick and lost my gall bladder.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

In the steer wrestling, or "bull dogging”, Mr Medway came off his horse within seconds of coming out of the box, but was not deterred by his loss to enter into the next round of competition at the Op Shop Jackpot, Caboolture.

"They were new steers today, so it was a little bit hard, they didn't where to run, so you had to left go for a little while.

"I got off the horse a bit early, I went to get off the horse early to try and catch the steer and my feet went behind me which makes you do a front bend.

"I was a bit dazed after the fall but I guess you have to pick up your hat and get on with it and worry about it next week.

"That's the thing with rodeo, you only have a split second, so you can't worry about it, we still have a long season ahead of us.”

Lachlan O'Niell won the event, his brother Jordan came second, Tom Durbridge third and Glen Lefo fourth.

As for weight loss, and keeping motivated to drop the kilos Mr Medway's advice to those who are fighting the bulge is to "forget about any mistakes”.

"You can only control the controllables,” he said.