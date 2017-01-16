Rocky road to repair: 'They need to get their act together'

UNSATISFACTORY: Wyrallah Rd resident, Mark Thompson is calling on Lismore City Council to fix a deteriorated stretch of the street.

REPAIRS are desperately needed at one of Lismore's busiest roads says a long-term resident, who holds fears the street's deteriorating condition may risk the safety of drivers and other residents.

Mark Thompson has watched the section of Wyrallah Road between Oliver Street and Rosedale Square go downhill during the nine years he's lived in the street.

Mr Thompson took aim at Lismore City Council for not maintaining the entire stretch of the road.

"The council need to come and get it up to a satisfactory standard, just 100m down the road they've got curb and guttering the road is nice and wide, there's no pot holes we've got all the pot holes, road deteriorating," Mr Thompson said.

"I think this is a priority road because it is used by so much traffic that they need to get their act together."

He said the "patch repair" work isn't adequate for the street's growing traffic use and expressed safety concerns.

"As a resident, trying to get out onto the road you're clipping over all the bitumen that's come off the road. It's just ridiculous," Mr Thompson said.

"If one of these big bits of bitumen gets stuck in the tyre and flies up somewhere it might hit someone's car."

Mr Thompson said he put his complaints in writing to council late last year.

Lismore City Council Manager Civic Services Darren Patch sympathised with Mr Thompson and said "the concerns from residents are definitely valid."

"We are aware of the deteriorating condition of Wyrallah Road in this area and it is included in our forward works program," Mr Patch said in a statement to The Northern Star.

Mr Patch said street works are listed for rehabilitation within the next two years.

"This includes repairs to the road surface and the provision of new stormwater drainage, including kerb and guttering, which will improve the overall safety for local residents, schools and the travelling public.

"Wyrallah Road is classed as a regional road, which does enable us to apply for some funding from RMS, although this is minimal in terms of the overall size of our network. The regional road network that Council maintains is more than 115km and Wyrallah Road represents 32.8km of this."