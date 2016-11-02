Rocking out at the bowlo for the SES

ROCKING FOR THE SES: Fossil Rock drummer Garry Lavercombe, Gerry Burnage from the SES and Tere Sheehan from Cherry Street Sports Club.

THE Cherry Street Sports Club in Ballina will be rocking on November 13 to benefit the Ballina State Emergency Service unit.

Popular local band Fossil Rock has once again re-formed for the event, with the brother of the late Joe Aleman, Jon Aleman, joining the line-up just on 12 months since founding member Joe passed away.

The Fossils, who in their regular playing days were well known for supporting charities and benefit gigs, last played 12 months ago at a memorial and benefit event for Joe's family.

Drummer Garry Lavercombe said fundraising events had become an annual gig for the group, and they've now coined the phrase Fossil Fundraiser to give the events a name.

Local controller for the Ballina SES, Gerry Burnage, said the unit currently was campaigning for a new purpose-built headquarters to replace the current HQ on Angels Beach Dr.

He said the unit had grown over the years along with the population in the region, and a purpose-built facility would allow easier access for the unit's modern equipment and vehicles.

Starts 1pm on November 13, a gold coin donation entry.