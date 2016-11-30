Roadworks to watch out for on your highway drive

A HIGH SPEED section of the Bruxner Hwy is a day away from reopening following essential work to stabilise the embankment.

Kyogle Council workers have been restoring an area of the 100km/h road, next to the embankment, that fell away and created a drop off.

The highway in between Mummulgum and Mallanganee has been closed down to one lane with stop/go traffic lights since Friday.

A Kyogle Council spokeswoman said the major part of the roadworks should be completed by the end of tomorrow.

She said once that happens the 24 hour traffic lights will be removed, and traffic will mostly return to normal.

"The lanes will open back up," the spokeswoman said. "But stop and go will continue while (council employees) are working."

Other roadworks locations occuring on major roads around the region include:

Bruxner Hwy (Casino to Mckees Hill) - Road patching, one lane closed. 40km/h.

- Road patching, one lane closed. 40km/h. Maclean to Ballina Pacific Hwy between Maclean and Ballina

- Construction and roadwork activities will be carried out at: Chatsworth until November 30 7am-4pm. Tabbimoble (Glencoe Rd to Tabbimoble Rest Area) until December 2 6.30am-5.30pm. New Italy on December 3. Woodburn at Tuckombil Road until December 2 8am-4pm, and The Gap Road on December 1-3 7am-6pm. Broadwater Evans Head Road, Woodburn - Pacific Highway upgrade works 1km east of Broadwater until December 2 2016.

