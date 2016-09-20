Roadworks on highway will affect traffic tonight, tomorrow

File photo of a section of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Hwy upgrade.

AS PART of the Woolgoolga and Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade, there will be roadworks affecting traffic over the next two days.

Work will be carried out tonight to repair the road surface south of the Yamba interchange.

Work to fill cracks in the north and southbound lanes of the existing Pacific Highway will be carried out for about 500m south of the interchange from 6.30pm tonight until 2.30am tomorrow.

Work will be carried out on both sides of the road with one lane closed and traffic control in place.

Controlled blasting will be carried out tomorrow about 2km north of Sheehys Lane at Tyndale.

For the safety of workers and motorists all traffic on the Pacific Highway will be temporarily stopped during controlled blasting for up to 10 minutes between 1pm and 3pm.

Motorists are reminded there are a number of speed reductions in place on the Pacific Highway between Tyndale and Woodburn for the upgrade which includes traffic control on local roads and access roads where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to the project site are required.

The Tabbimoble rest area remains closed until further notice.

The southbound on and off ramps at Harwood would also need to be closed from mid-October for work to progress on the Harwood Bridge.

Closing the ramp at Harwood will ensure safe separation between local traffic, work vehicles and heavy machinery.

The ramps at Harwood are proposed to be closed from all access points on Petticoat Lane and River Street with alternative access via Watts Lane, Harwood Mill Road and River Street.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download Live Traffic App or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.