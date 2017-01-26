Roadworkers take a break for Australia Day

PROGRAMMED road and maintenance work on the Pacific Highway between Hexham and the Queensland border will be suspended from today until Monday, January 30, to help improve road safety and traffic flow during the Australia Day public holiday period.

Roads and Maritime Services announced the news, stating in that they recognised many families would be taking the opportunity for an extended break with the public holiday falling on Thursday and so they decided to remove traffic control from the highway during this time.

For the benefit of motorists, work on the 161 kilometres of Pacific Highway upgrade between Port Macquarie and Ballina will be suspended until 7am on Monday.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits will remain around work sites where changed traffic conditions are in place.

Some haulage for the projects will continue and motorists are advised to drive cautiously with slow moving trucks continuing to use the highway during this time.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and keep to the reduced speed limits.

Roads and Maritime thanks motorists for their patience while this important work is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.