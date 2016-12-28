Roads wrap: Boy, 14, caught driving unregistered car

LOCAL police have been kept busy on our roads over the Christmas holidays.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command reported that a number of people had been caught doing the wrong thing on Northern Rivers roads during the period.

These include:

A 34-year-old man from McLeans Ridges caught driving whilst disqualified in Ballina.

A 34-year-old man from Teven mid range drink driving in Lennox Head.

A 22-year-old Ellangowan man mid range drink driving in Casino.

A 14-year-old unlicenced, unregistered and uninsured in Kyogle.

A 33-year-old Cumbalum man suspended driver in Goonellabah.

A 21-year-old man driving whilst cancelled, no seatbelt and breaching bail in Lismore.

A 46-year-old Lismore man for high range drink driving in Girards Hill.

A 29-year-old Ballina man caught driving whilst unilcenced twice within 10 minutes at Ballina.

A 21-year-old Casino man driving unregistered, uninsured, state false name in Casino.

A 27-year-old Casino woman on her Ls driving unaccompanied and in an unregistered car at Casino.

A 17-year-old driving unlicenced in Lismore.

Two major vehicle accidents in Casino, one of which was fatal.

Snr Const Henderson reminded motorists that double demerit points are in place until Monday January 2.

"Police want road users to think about the #Five2Arrive; five simple tips for road users in order to arrive home safely: