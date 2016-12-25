Road tragedy at Casino

POLICE have implored motorists to take care on our roads after a 67-year-old woman died in a car accident in Casino yesterday.

As families were enjoying Christmas Day celebrations at about 2pm yesterday, emergency services personnel were called to a two-car crash at Naughtons Gap Rd, Casino where a Toyota Avalon and a Holden Epica had collided.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene while the driver and passenger in the Holden were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is underway and a brief will be prepared for the coroner.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said people need to take care on the roads during the holiday period.

"Police are out in force on the roads and will carry out hundreds of breath and drug tests in the next few days," he said.

"The roads will be wet for a few days so please drive to the conditions and don't drive impaired.

"Double-demerit points are in place so one offence can be enough to cost you your licence."

Yesterday's tragedy brings the state road toll to 374.

The woman is the sixth person to die on NSW roads since police launched Operation Safe Arrival on December 16. The operation will continue until January 2.

Aanyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/.