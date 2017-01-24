37°
News

Road to be completely closed for works

24th Jan 2017 1:30 PM

CONSTRUCTIONS works are set to begin on Federal Drive, Goonengerry, this week.

The worksite is on Federal Drive between Mafeking Rd and Jarretts Rd intersections.

The fifteen week road upgrade program from Byron Shire Council includes major earthworks (including embankments), storm water upgrade, rock gabion wall, road renewal and tree removal.

Weather permitting the works will be completed in May 2017.

The works will be done in the following stages:

Stage 1 - Pre road construction works

Removal of Camphor Laurel trees started yesterday.

The worksite will be under Traffic Control from 7am to 5pm daily.

The approved removal of non-native trees is to improve road safety and line-of-site for motor vehicles.

Stage 2 - Installation of gabion basket retaining wall

From January 31 the worksite will be CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until the finalisation of the road construction works.

Stage 3 - Road reconstruction and drainage works

Road reconstruction and drainage works will commence from approximately February 21 upon completion of the gabion basket retaining wall.

The worksite will remain CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until the finalisation of the works.

Property owners and residents, who have a driveway within the worksite, have been contacted by Council to ensure access.

The worksite will be under traffic control for all stages and motorists are required to follow site traffic controllers and signage.

Council said they appreciated motorists' co-operation and patience during the road closure which will allow the works to be expedited, minimising longer term impacts on the community.

Council was also keen to hear from Byron Shire residents who live within ten kilometres of Federal Drive who are interested in free clean fill material for earthworks, landscaping, agricultural and other permitted uses.

The fill offered is certified virgin excavated natural material (VENM) and would be delivered in 12 tonne tip trucks to approved sites.

For enquiries please contact Byron Shire Council engineer, Hank Spangler on 6685 9328.

Additional project updates will be made available via council's website.

Topics:  byron shire council federal road roadworks

