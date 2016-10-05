Road rage victim punched by man with Nazi tattoo

A MAN with a swastika tattoo on his neck and Joker tattoo on his face has allegedly punched another man in a road rage incident.

About 3.30pm on September 16 the victim, a 20-year-old male, was stationary at the roundabout at the intersection of the Bruxner Highway and Oliver Avenue Goonellabah, police said.

A car pulled up behind him and started flashing his lights and beeping his horn at the victim.

The suspect then exited his car and punched the victim once to the eye.

The suspect then drove off.

The victim thought he was OK but soon felt dizzy and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

He had a fractured eye socket.

Police said the suspect was described as about 180cm, with shoulder length brown hair with blonde bits, and a beard.

Most interestingly he has a Joker tattoo on left side of face and a Nazi swastika tattoo on his neck.

His vehicle is described as a Purple Ford XR6 Falcon.

Lismore police are seeking community help with the investigation.

If you saw this incident or think you know who the offender may be, we urge you to call Lismore Police on 02 6626 0599 or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E62394934.

All calls to police and Crimestoppers are treated with the utmost confidentiality.