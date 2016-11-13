Rivers students glam up and put on a show

DANCE STARS: Performances during the Rivers Secondary College dance matinee this week.

PRIMARY and senior school students got glammed up and put on their best show for the Rivers P-12 Dance Showcase.

One of the groups in the spotlight was the Aboriginal Performing Arts Ensemble.

Their performance was all about connections to family and country.

"What I got from it was, we're like a big family,” Richmond River High year 10 student Donovan Conlon said.

Lismore High year 9 student, Josh Gordon, said: "Like our ancestry trees, when we all came together we formed a tree and that's the tree of our bloodlines”.

Another dancer, Richmond River High year 10 student Tahnyka Hogan, said she only started dancing recently.

"(I started) because of encouragement, and because of the connection I have built with everyone,” she said.

"Since I came to Richmond River I've danced with two groups, but before that I wasn't interested in dance.”

The showcase was held on Thursday afternoon and evening.