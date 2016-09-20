Risk of 'catastrophic' impacts if dam is not upgraded

Essential upgrades will get underway on the Tenterfield Dam in October.

UPGRADES to Tenterfield Creek Dam will go ahead next month to ensure it remains standing.

It was deemed that the 85-year-old dam would require upgrading to ensure its long-term stability and secure Tenterfield's water supply.

"Council is required to upgrade the dam structure to remove the risk of catastrophic and potentially existential impacts to Tenterfield," Tenterfield Shire Council's director of engineering services, Stephen Bell, said.

"If the works are not undertaken there is a risk that in an extreme flood event the dam wall could collapse thereby impacting upon the safety of residents within Tenterfield and the integrity of the potable water supply."

Works will involve drilling into the dam wall and bed rock to secure 32 Post Tensioned Ground Anchors.

There are already 94 anchors in the wall that will remain.

Tenterfield town's water supply will be maintained as usual during the project period.

During construction there will be an increase in the noise and potentially dust, particularly when the drilling works are undertaken.

There will be measures in place to minimise the impact to the surrounding residents, particularly at Saddlers Estate, such as strict working hours.

Additional information will be provided by letter box drop to residents in the immediate vicinity.

There will be opportunities during the construction for the community to meet the contractors and find out more about the project - more details will be released in the future.

Any questions or concerns please call Tenterfield council's director of engineering services, Stephen Bell, on 6736 6000.