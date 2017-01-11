Rise in beach thefts triggers police appeal

Theft at local beaches is on the rise.

A SPIKE in stealing around Byron Bay in the last month has prompted Tweed/Byron police to amplify calls for vigilance.

Police cited about 10 incidents of stealing from property, the beach and cars in the last month throughout the Byron Bay region.

Phones, keys and bags are among some of the items that have been reported stolen to police from the Main Beach area, Byron Bay in recent times.

Police suspected some of the stealing incidents had been commited by opportunistic thieves waiting for swimmers to enter the water at the popular Byron beach.

They suggested the community, in particular beach-goers, remain aware of their property, keep all valuables within eye-sight as well as ensure vehicles are locked with no valuables left in sight.

Police recommended car keys be kept in safer locations like car key security locks, rather than obvious spots like within the rim of the car wheel.

To report a stealing incident or have any information about a previous incident, please contact Byron Bay Police Station, 66859499 or Crime Stoppers, 1800333000.