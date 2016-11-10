RFS frantic behind the scenes of nature's lightning show

Photo from Dee at North Coast Storm Chasers. \"A few shots from the storm as it passed over Casino this afternoon. Keeping the rain drops of my lens while shooting from inside the car was a challenge but pretty happy with the strikes I captured.\"

AS many watched nature's lightning show in awe last night, the Rural Fire Service were running of their feet.

RFS Northern Rivers area manager, Daniel Ainsworth said the peak of the storm proved busy for crews, who responded to three lightning fires and a crash all occurring at 5.30pm and 6pm.

"It was a busy half an hour for crews. We were quiet busy during the peak of the storm," Mr Ainsworth said.

Crews were on scene at a one-vehicle crash on Nimbin Rd at Booerie Creek, about 2km west of North Lismore.

No one was seriously injured, Mr Ainsworth said.

The fires, all sparked by lightning strikes, were spread across the region including Woodburn, South Lismore and The Channon.

All three blazes were extinguished within 30 minutes with the rain assisted crews in putting out those in Woodburn and South Lismore.

Local RFS crews are bracing themselves for another warm weekend ahead as the mercury is once again tipped to hit the mid 30s around the region.