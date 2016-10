RICHMOND Local Area Command are community assistance in seeking Rex James.

Mr James has outstanding warrants and is wanted for other offences, senior constable David Henderson said.

He is 19-years-old and is believed to be in Casino, snr cnst Henderson said.

The offences Mr James is wanted for are serious, he said.

If you can assist police in locating Mr James please contact Casino Police without delay on 6662 0099 or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.