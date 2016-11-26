27°
Review: Dreamland by NORPA could not be better

Javier Encalada
| 26th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
ON STAGE: A performance of Dreamland by NORPA at Eureka Hall with actors Kirk Page, Katia Molino, Darcy Grant, Philip Blakcman and Toni Scanlon.
ON STAGE: A performance of Dreamland by NORPA at Eureka Hall with actors Kirk Page, Katia Molino, Darcy Grant, Philip Blakcman and Toni Scanlon.

DREAMLAND by NORPA is a delight, a success and a truly funny, emotive work we can call our own.

This group of professionals really put our stories into a thoroughly entertaining, dynamic and accomplished work.

Dreamland revisits the stories of the Eureka Hall but this is no history class, or if you want, it's the best local history class I've seen.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Janis Balodis' writing is sharp, witty and truly captures the jargon and the essence of the Northern Rivers, while still delivering a script that is accessible to everyone.

The cast is fantastic, with two comedic geniuses such as Toni Scanlon and Katia Molino leaving audiences in stitches.

Philip Blackman and Darcy Grant offer a level of physicality to their performances that add an extra, rich layer of artistry to the work.

And then there is Kirk Page.

Not only he is a Logie-nominated actor and the movement consultant of this piece, but he turns on a Johnny Depp-esque performance marked by singing, showing off a voice and a stage presence that should put him on a stage at Bluesfest.

Peter Noble, take note.

Producer Marisa Snow, director Julian Louis, assistant director Kate McDowell and the rest of the NORPA team have really lifted the bar on local production to a level, I dare to say, is better than Railway Wonderland.

This is arguably the best local production of the year.

There are still tickets available for the show, running until December 10, so don't miss out.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  dreamland eureka if these halls could talk norpa whatson

