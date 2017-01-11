REVEALED: The stores coming to old Lismore Masters site

THE closure of Masters in South Lismore has opened the door for some popular new businesses to come to town.
The site has been bought by Home Consortium, a joint venture of Sydney based Aurrum Group, Spotlight, and Chemist Warehouse.
A development application, lodged with Lismore City Council just before Christmas, includes a floor plan of businesses to occupy the revamped building.
They include; JB HI-FI, Forty Winks, BCF, Spotlight, National Tiles, Repco, Pet Stock and a cafe.
Submissions to the council regarding the development application close on February 1.
The $2.5 million building is expected to open in April, providing 100 jobs across the complex.