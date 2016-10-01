REVEALED: The best fish and chips on the Northern Rivers

Bondies At The Bay, in Ballina, owners Gary and Kelly Bond were voted as having the best fish and chips in the region.

WHERE can you find the best fish and chips on the Northern Rivers?

That was the question we posed to our Facebook readers.

Taking 40% of the vote, the winner was clear cut, just like their freshly cooked, handmade chips: Bondies by the Bay.

Husband and wife team Gary and Kelly Bond have been operating Bondies in Norton St, Ballina, for a decade now, and have obviously become a much-loved business.

For a family business that runs on word of mouth, to be named the "best fish and chips” in the region is a big achievement, but one they don't take lightly.

Mr Bond said he believed it came down to good customer service, and fresh, good-quality food.

"We make our own, fresh-cut chips, and everything's cooked fresh, nothing's pre-cooked, it's made as you order,” he said.

Their freshly cooked food is created from all locally sourced produce, he said, making them "part of town”.

A simple menu and taking things back to basics with high-quality of food is another a reason that people loved the shop.

The Ballina shop, which is both eat-in and takeaway, has make-your-own burgers as well as their beloved fish and chips, along with many other traditional takeaway delights.

Mr Bond said while they do often get positive comments from their customers, it was more about actions than words: "They keep coming back, they don't have to say anything - if they come back the day after for more, we've done something right.”

So what is Mr Bond's favourite item on the menu? "I eat everything,” he laughed.

If you want to try their famous fish and chips, Bondies by the Bay can be found at 8 Norton St, Ballina.

Open 10am-2pm Monday and Tuesday, 9am-7pm Wednesday and Thursday, 9am-7.30pm Friday and Saturday, and 9am-6.30pm Sunday.